UK Diaspora makes donation to basic and primary schools

UK Diaspora makes donation to basic and primary schoolsMonday, March 08, 2021
|
LONDON, England — A United Kingdom (UK)-Jamaica Diaspora early-childhood education support group has provided more than $650,000 worth of school supplies and funds to four basic and primary education institutions in the island.
The group, representing community organisations and individuals, was brought together by the Jamaican High Commission.
The beneficiary institutions are All Saints Infant, Cornwall Gardens Basic, Mount Salem Primary and St Albans Primary. The donation was sent to the schools through the National Education Trust.
A further contribution of supplies, valued at more than $150,000, will be sent in time for the start of the 2021 summer term.
High Commissioner to London, Seth George Ramocan, commended the group for “raising funds to support the efforts of the Jamaican Government's community intervention initiatives in key inner-city communities across the island”.
Support for the project came from JP Shipping, the Nurses Association of Jamaica UK, the Lignum Vitae Club, the Miracle Church of God in Christ, Friends of the Zion Hill Primary School, One Step Forward Consultancy, the King Solomon Business School, and Wings International Shipping.
