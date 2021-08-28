UK advises against non-essential travel to Jamaica, TUI cancels holiday trips

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has advised against all but essential travel to Jamaica based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks in the country.

This follows Thursday's announcement that Jamaica was not included in the United Kingdom Government's updated travel red list which will come into effect at 4:00 am on August 30.

Read: Jamaica not included on UK travel red list

Commenting on the updated red list, Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett had said it was a recognition of how the Government has managed the industry and that “Jamaica has established a resilient corridor that provides the bubble to protect and to secure full compliance of the COVID protocols”.

Shortly after the latest travel update, TUI UK cancelled all holidays to Jamaica until Saturday, September 11, 2021.

The announcement was made on the company's website.

It said customers currently on holiday in Jamaica can continue their holiday and return to the UK on their planned flight.

It added that customers will be contacted in departure date order to discuss their options, which will include amending to another holiday with an incentive or cancelling and receiving a full refund.