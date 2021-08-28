UK advises against non-essential travel to Jamaica, TUI cancels holiday trips

UK advises against non-essential travel to Jamaica, TUI cancels holiday tripsSaturday, August 28, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has advised against all but essential travel to Jamaica based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks in the country.
This follows Thursday's announcement that Jamaica was not included in the United Kingdom Government's updated travel red list which will come into effect at 4:00 am on August 30.
Read: Jamaica not included on UK travel red list
Commenting on the updated red list, Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett had said it was a recognition of how the Government has managed the industry and that “Jamaica has established a resilient corridor that provides the bubble to protect and to secure full compliance of the COVID protocols”.
Shortly after the latest travel update, TUI UK cancelled all holidays to Jamaica until Saturday, September 11, 2021.
The announcement was made on the company's website.
It said customers currently on holiday in Jamaica can continue their holiday and return to the UK on their planned flight.
It added that customers will be contacted in departure date order to discuss their options, which will include amending to another holiday with an incentive or cancelling and receiving a full refund.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy