UK advises against travel to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FDCO) in the United Kingdom has advised Britons against all types of travel to Jamaica, due to the growing number of coronavirus cases.

The latest travel advisory was issued on yesterday.

It stated: “The FCDO suggests against all but necessary travel to the whole of Jamaica based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks.”

The office also reminded that it is illegal to travel abroad from the UK for holidays, adding that only essential travels could be allowed and people can only leave the UK if they have a reasonable excuse. The condition applies to both UK and non-UK passport holders currently residing in England.

FCDO said over 225,000 British nationals visited Jamaica in 2019, and most of the visits were trouble-free.

Jamaica's ban on flights from the UK expired on May 1, with British Airways resuming flights to and from the island on Wednesday and Virgin Atlantic set to resume flights in both directions on May 18.