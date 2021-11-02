UK airlines resume normal flights to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Airlifts between Jamaica and the United Kingdom (UK) are being fully restored, according to Senior Advisor and Strategist in the Ministry of Tourism, Delano Seiveright.

Seiveright told OBSERVER ONLINE last night that agreement was reached with UK-based airlines TUI, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, which transport passengers between the various airports in the UK and Jamaica, with TUI operating six flights per week, Virgin Atlantic to increase to five flights per week and British Airways to operate five per week.

He noted that Tourism Minister Edmond Bartlett is currently in the UK with a high-level team from the Ministry of Tourism and the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) participating in the World Travel Market, one of the largest international tourism trade shows in the world.

“The flights run out of London's Heathrow, London Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham airports. Beyond that we are likely to see further schedule changes as our teams continue discussions with our stakeholders,” Seiveright added.

The team also includes Chairman of the JTB, John Lynch; Director of Tourism, Donovan White; JTB Regional Director of the UK and Northern Europe, Elizabeth Fox; and Seiveright.

The engagements in the UK brought to an end a global markets blitz led by the Minister of Tourism and his senior officials, which included Jamaica's two largest source markets, the United States and Canada, and has reaped “massive successes”.

TUI's flights to Jamaica resumed July 22 as part of the airline's summer schedule. The flights are expected to have between 300 to 345 seats on each journey. TUI UK has confirmed six flights leaving the UK to Jamaica every week. All three airlines touch down at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay.

Balford Henry