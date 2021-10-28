UK cuts last countries from COVID travel 'red list'

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — The UK government is to remove all remaining countries from its travel "red list", scrapping bans on foreigners travelling to England, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Thursday.

The minister announced the remaining seven countries on the list — Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela — will be taken off on November 1.

Britons arriving from these countries will no longer need to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel, while nationals of those countries will now be allowed to travel to England.

"We will keep the red list category in place as a precautionary measure to protect public health and are prepared to add countries and territories back if needed, as the UK's first line of defence," Shapps said on Twitter.

The government will also recognise coronavirus vaccines for arrivals from more than 30 new countries and territories, he added.

Wales will also adopt similar changes, said its devolved government.

"I am glad we are able to reduce the travel list even further, giving a huge boost to businesses, families and friends wanting to travel," said health minister Sajid Javid.