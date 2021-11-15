UK extends COVID-19 booster program to younger adults

UK extends COVID-19 booster program to younger adultsMonday, November 15, 2021
|
LONDON (AP) — Britain's government extended its COVID-19 booster programs to younger people Monday, hoping to stave off a fresh wave of infections during the colder winter months.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said people aged 40 to 49 will also be eligible for a vaccine booster shot six months after their initial shot. People 50 and over had previously been eligible.
The decision comes after a senior UK official told Sky News that the vaccination program offered the best opportunity to prevent a re-imposition of restrictions over Christmas.
"It is in our hands,'' Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden said, "If you get the booster when the call comes, that is the biggest wall of defense that we have against COVID."
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy