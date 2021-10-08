UK lifts travel advisory to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The United Kingdom (UK) on Friday lifted its advisory against all non-essential travel to Jamaica.

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office issued the update, removing COVID-19-related restrictions based on the current assessment of risks associated with the pandemic.

The decision has been welcomed by Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett.

“Today's announcement is a major development for Jamaica's tourism industry. For us in Jamaica, the UK market is crucial, and so we eagerly anticipate once again welcoming visitors from the UK to our destination. The announcement will help to fuel arrivals from that market and help drive the recovery of our tourism sector and the Jamaican economy,” he said.

According to a statement from the ministry in light of the announcement, TUI, the world's largest tourism company, is expected to restart flights to the island this month, after suspending them in August due to the UK Government's advice to residents against non-essential travel to the island due to the COVID-19 threat.

“TUI flights and tour services will also resume, which is a much-welcomed announcement for our stakeholders who depend heavily on this major global group, which is the largest carrier of UK tourists to Jamaica,” Bartlett said.

“I want to reassure our visitors from the UK, that Jamaica is a very safe destination. Our Tourism Resilient Corridors have been very effective and have seen a very low infection rate. Our top priority was and still is instilling traveller confidence. We want our travellers to feel safe and confident in visiting us and to also have a memorable experience,” he added.