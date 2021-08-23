UK philanthropist donates US$500k to UWI Global Giving as personal reparation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Bridget Freeman, an accomplished musician who was born in the United Kingdom of Irish background, has bequeathed her properties worth US$500,000 to The University of the West Indies (The UWI) through its Global Giving campaign.

Freeman made the decision after she learned the truth about the Atlantic slave trade while watching a series on BBC, and following the advice of her late husband and a former sister-in-law.

“My late husband said, 'you've got to do the right thing.”

The British citizen, who was adopted at the end of World War II by a couple in their 40s, has lived in the UK for most of her life but said some of her relatives left the UK for the Caribbean.

Among the donation is a grand piano being kept in tune for the Cave Hill Campus as a contribution to the university's new Faculty of Culture, Creative and Performing Arts.

Welcoming Freeman's generous endowment on behalf of the university, Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, described it as “an honourable demonstration of personal reparation and moral leadership on behalf of her family”.

He added that her commitment to turning her awareness into action is deeply appreciated and will go a long way to providing freedom and fulfillment through the gift of education for many Caribbean students.

Now in her late 70s Freeman's care, research and warm conscience, has led her to becoming an unlikely philanthropist and accepting The UWI's invitation to get involved as a co-patron of Global Giving 2021.

“It is about reparation” she said. “We owe it. Once you see the ships of the slave trade, the giving back just seems so obvious”.