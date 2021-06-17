UK reports more than 10,000 daily virus cases

LONDON, England (AP) — The UK has recorded more than 10,000 daily coronavirus infections for the first time in nearly four months, likely the result of the spread of the more contagious delta variant.

Government figures Thursday reported 11,007 daily cases, the highest daily amount since Feb. 19.

The variant, which accounts for around 95 per cent of all new cases in the UK, is considered by government scientists to be between 40 per cent to 80 per cent more transmissible than the previous dominant strain.

The spread of the variant upended plans for the lifting of all restrictions on social contact next week. Instead, Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed the easing by four weeks to July 19.

Most of the new infections are among younger age groups who have not received a vaccine. The UK's vaccine rollout will be extended to all adults over age 18 on Friday.