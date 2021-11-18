UK study reveals Bob Marley would be raking in big bucks from streaming and social media

UNITED KINGDOM: A new study by Money.co.uk which reveals the legendary musicians of 'yesteryear' who would be earning the most from modern platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and Spotify, has listed the late reggae icon Bob Marley as the entertainer who would be raking in the big bucks on modern platforms.

The study analysed official Spotify, YouTube and Instagram accounts of 50 of the biggest stars from yesteryear and ranked the estimated earnings of each based on the number of streams and followers they currently have.

From the data, which included an analysis of A-list musical stars such as the likes of Aretha Franklin, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and David Bowie among others, the Marley patriarch came out on top.

Elvis Presley was the second-highest earner on the list.

'The Queen of Soul', Aretha Franklin was the sole female in the top ten which also included the likes of Prince, Marvin Gaye and John Lennon.

According to the statistics, Bob Marley would be earning more than US $1.6 million across streaming platforms and via social media in 2021.

According to Money.co.uk , Marley's biggest income would come from the music streaming service Spotify, where he has 12,438,220 monthly streams generating nearly US $695,500 each year, with multiple generations listening to hits like 'Redemption Song' and 'No Woman No Cry.'

Marley's popularity would also be boosted through social media where the reggae star has over 6 million followers on his Instagram account alone.