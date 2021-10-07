UK to accept Jamaica's COVID-19 vaccine card

The Foreign Affairs Ministry says that come Monday, October 11, the United Kingdom will recognise Jamaica's COVID vaccination card.



This means fully vaccinated travellers may be able to avoid quarantine and could only be required to take a PCR test two days after arrival.



However, if persons arrive in the UK before Monday, October 11, they must follow the rules for people who are not fully vaccinated, which includes quarantining at home or in the place one plans to stay for 10 days.



Foreign Affairs Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, in a statement today said that she is pleased that Jamaica's vaccination programme, in particular the vaccination cards, will now be recognised by the UK.

She said the move is "further good news for vaccinated Jamaicans who were impacted by the previous non-recognition, and for Jamaicans at large."

Johnson Smith also revealed that her Ministry continues to work closely with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to also ensure recognition of Jamaica's vaccination programme by other countries.