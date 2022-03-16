UK to remove remaining travel protocols

The UK Government has confirmed that all remaining COVID-19 travel protocols will be removed for travel to the UK on Friday, March 18.

British Airways shared the announcement in a press release stating that passengers, including those who are unvaccinated, will no longer need to be tested on arrival.

The airline noted, however, that people travelling on certain flights will be required to wear a mask on board if the destination they are flying to requires it, such as the US.

In addition to this, British Airways said that depending on the destination and local requirements, customers may be required to wear a mask to disembark the aircraft and within the airport terminal.

“As a precaution, we ask all customers to continue carrying face coverings with them for the duration of their journey,” the airline said.

“Customers can continue to use Sherpa to check entry and testing requirements for travel to and from their destination, and you can view a copy of our latest operating schedule there,” British Airways said.