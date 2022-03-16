UK to remove remaining travel protocols

UK to remove remaining travel protocolsWednesday, March 16, 2022
|
The UK Government has confirmed that all remaining COVID-19 travel protocols will be removed for travel to the UK on Friday, March 18.
British Airways shared the announcement in a press release stating that passengers, including those who are unvaccinated, will no longer need to be tested on arrival.
The airline noted, however, that people travelling on certain flights will be required to wear a mask on board if the destination they are flying to requires it, such as the US.
In addition to this, British Airways said that depending on the destination and local requirements, customers may be required to wear a mask to disembark the aircraft and within the airport terminal.
“As a precaution, we ask all customers to continue carrying face coverings with them for the duration of their journey,” the airline said.
“Customers can continue to use Sherpa to check entry and testing requirements for travel to and from their destination, and you can view a copy of our latest operating schedule there,” British Airways said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy