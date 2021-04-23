UNIDO launches 'Best in Practice Laboratory Policy'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and International Network on Quality Infrastructure's (INETQI) today had a virtual launch of their 'Best in Practice Laboratory Policy'.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC), Sharonmae Shirley, was the only Caribbean national present during the event.

Speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE following the event, Shirley said: “I was particularly elated that I was able to participate in the review of the document and share in the opening ceremony. This laboratory policy guide is a timely tool that will assist me directly in my role as Chair of the Ministry of Industry Investment and Commerce Technical Sub Committee on Enhancing Trade Support Capabilities of Border Regulatory Agencies addressing laboratory capacity and capability.”

“More countries are becoming conscious of the need for inclusive and sustainable practices in laboratory operations as global markets expand and diversify. Therefore, the region must do all it can to use this tool to create national and regional laboratory policies in collaboration with Caricom to create sustainable laboratory infrastructure urgently needed to meet our strategic goals.”

Shirley's JANAAC which falls under the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce is the only local organisation given International Laboratory Accreditation (ILAC). This allows the company to grant accreditation status for medical labs and testing facilities.

“I speak from a practitioner's perspective from both sides of the laboratory or accreditation divide with a deep appreciation for the constraints public and private sector labs face. I unreservedly register heartfelt thanks,” Shirley said, speaking at the launch.

“Today's launch is significant as laboratory services form the backbone of conformity assessment activities pivotal to the success of QI systems in developing economies. The laboratory policy guide will enable developing countries to leapfrog intrinsic hurdles in a free market environment, such as access to reliable test or measurement results from labs accredited.”

The laboratory policy launch comes two years after the Guiding Principles for Quality Policy, and the Technical and Practical Guide for conformity assessment bodies were released.

The challenges faced by economies, Shirley added, with immature laboratory infrastructure are among other things... she said this includes unhealthy competition between public and private sector laboratories for technical experts and market share, disproportionate application of duties or taxes to public and private sector labs resulting in a wide disparity in pricing and unintended waste of scarce resources.

Duplication and fragmentation of laboratory services in the public sector and human capital constraints that lead to brain drain were other factors she highlighted.

“A balanced national or regional approach to lab design and operation will resolve procedural obstacles and realise wide-reaching positive outcomes, including legislative and regulatory frameworks boosting a competitive accreditation-based laboratory sector that supports regulatory needs and a robust quality infrastructure.

“Fair competition and sustainable public or private partnerships that enhance lab capacity and capability, rationalisation and improvement of lab infrastructure to maximise operations, provision of consistently accurate and needs-driven testing to safeguard consumer wellbeing, create global market access and provide reliable data for decision-making.”

Shirley said despite the interwoven nature of our societies, the progress made by each to attain resilient and sustainable economies vary.

“UNIDO understands that developing countries are best positioned to realise desired outcomes to achieve their own strategic goals. In creating national or regional lab policies, countries must identify their unique priorities, depending on geography, people, environment, and prosperity goals,” she explained.

Romardo Lyons