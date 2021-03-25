UN Security Council recognises and encourages Caricom's engagement with Haiti

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday encouraged the Caribbean Community (Caricom) to continue its active engagement with Haiti to try and resolve the ongoing situation there.

The security council, which is being presided over by the United States, said in a statement that it “recognises the important role of neighbouring countries and regional organisations such as the Caribbean Community and the Organization of American States (OAS) and, underlining the importance of harmonised, coordinated and strengthened efforts, encourages them to continue their active engagement on Haiti”.

Last month, the security council received a report from the secretary-general and also held a briefing on Tuesday with the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH).

In its statement on Monday, the Security Council expressed its deep concern regarding the protracted political, constitutional, humanitarian, and security crises in Haiti.

It stressed that the democratic will of the Haitian people must be respected, and underscored the need to address essential security, transparency, and logistical considerations in connection with upcoming electoral processes.

“The security council reiterates the urgent need to hold free, fair, transparent, and credible legislative elections that have been overdue since October 2019. The security council also urges that all preparations be made for free, fair, transparent, and credible presidential elections in 2021,” it said, further urging all political stakeholders to set aside their differences in the interest of the people of Haiti, to engage constructively to enable the organisation of upcoming elections, and to ensure elections take place in a peaceful environment.