UN Women Multi-Country Office hosting webinar to assist entrepreneurs impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The UN Women Multi-Country Office -Caribbean will host a live-streamed webinar series entitled “Win-Win: Building Back Better!” on June 15, 16, 22, and 23 from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm each day aimed at helping entrepreneurs weather the economic shocks of COVID-19 pandemic.

The series is organised under the “Win-Win: Gender Equality Means Good Business” programme which was created in partnership between UN Women, the International Labour Organization and the European Union to promote gender equality through the private sector. It will bring together leading experts and business leaders to reframe the opportunities for economic recovery, explore new investment sources to reboot acceleration for SMEs through export trade and present the business case for corporations and the financial sector to provide a greater focus on women in business.

Representative, UN Women Multi Country Office-Caribbean, Tonni Brodber, highlighted that one of the persistent constraints to inclusive growth for women businesses and small businesses remains access to finance.

“This series will serve as a reminder that while women have transformative power, they need access to more inclusive economic opportunities to fulfil their full potential and drive the recovery efforts in Jamaica. Investing in women — whether by diversifying your workforce or incorporating more women industry value chains — is a compelling bet to build back better, build back equal and establish a direct path to exploring SIDS and Jamaica specific innovative financing solutions,” she said.

According to the UN Women organisation, attendees will be challenged to explore the opportunity and commitments of strategic international partners and the finance community to implement similar initiatives in Jamaica and the Caribbean.

Patricia Francis, chair of the Government of Jamaica Trade Facilitation Task Force reiterated this challenge to regional finance stakeholders.

“What does 'To Build Back Better' mean when we address the negative impact of COVID-19 on gender equality? How will we tackle the visible impact from the collapse of sectors such as tourism, an inadequate care economy, lack of adaptation to new technologies and climate, as well as price distortions from trade protectionism? While some development finance institutions have shown their commitment to gender investment, recovery will require a renewed call to action by all actors to drive investment toward inclusive economic growth,” Francis said.

The organisation said the webinar sessions will also provide practical business and market intelligence tools to increase competitiveness and strengthen market readiness for small businesses.

Jamaica is the only Caribbean country currently participating in the “Win-Win: Gender Equality means Good Business” Programme, to promote gender equality through the private sector by enabling women to participate in the labour market, to access decent work, entrepreneurship and autonomy, and by eliminating gender pay gaps.