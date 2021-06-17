UN debates holding General Assembly in person

UN debates holding General Assembly in personThursday, June 17, 2021
|
UNITED NATIONS, United States (AFP) — United Nations members debated this week hosting September's General Assembly in person with smaller-than-normal delegations because of the pandemic, an option amenable to host country the United States.
Due to the global health crisis the 2020 gathering was held virtually, with leaders submitting pre-recorded videos instead of visiting New York.
In normal times, UN General Assemblies — the largest diplomatic meeting in the world — see tens of thousands of people descend on New York for the event itself and hundreds of informal gatherings on the sidelines.
The United States agreed to a physical meeting this time — with strict safety conditions — during a debate Wednesday, a key step to convening an in-person summit.
"While we welcome heads of state or government to attend, we do encourage that all member states aim to limit their delegation size here in the city" of New York," US diplomat Rodney Hunter said.
"A successful summit with limited delegations is 100 per cent achievable," he said, adding that "use of a pre-recorded video statement by head of state or government should remain an option for delegations this year".
The United States insisted on "clear rules" for a "safe and successful" summit week.
The criteria for visiting New York as part of a UN delegation should include pre- and post-arrival COVID-19 testing, seven-day quarantines for those who are unvaccinated and temperature checks, the United States said.
"We also recommend following the current one plus one format for the general debate" in the General Assembly hall, Hunter said, allowing two participants per delegation into the hall at once, along with mask-wearing and social distancing.
He also said the US would be recommending a maximum of six people per delegation and would encourage any informal side meetings to remain virtual.
Besides an in-person meeting, the UN on Wednesday suggested two other options: a gathering featuring only ministers from the countries attending, or another virtual assembly.
It is not up to the UN administrative staff to decide how to hold the assembly, but rather to the member states, several countries said.
Most countries seem to reject the idea of another virtual meeting like last year, which many participants described as frustrating.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy