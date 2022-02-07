UN groups condemn death of toddler during operation at sea

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — United Nations human rights and refugee organisations Monday condemned the death of a nine-month-old Venezuelan baby during an operation at sea involving the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard.

In a joint statement, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNICEF said they “are deeply saddened” at the event.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and convey our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones who are grieving this loss and a speedy recovery to the injured. Nobody should have to lose their life in their search for safety, protection and new opportunities,” said Dr Eduardo Stein, Joint Special Representative of UNHCR and IOM for Venezuelan refugees and migrants.

“This incident highlights the plight faced by people on the move during desperate and dangerous journeys to safety,” he added.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has expressed his “deepest sympathy….and of all the people of Trinidad and Tobago with respect to the unfortunate loss of life of the baby during the security operations” on Saturday night.

“We continue to appeal to our Venezuelan neighbours to not be encouraged to risk their lives and the life of others in illicit and dangerous border crossings,” Rowley added.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said while patrolling the south coast, the “TTS Scarborough” detected a vessel that had crossed the border from Venezuela on Saturday night and that it pursued the boat which attempted to evade the TTS Scarborough.

“All available methods were used including the use of the loud hailer, ship's horn, searchlight and flares, to try to get the suspect vessel to stop, however, the vessel continued to attempt to evade TTS Scarborough. In keeping with standard protocols, warning shots ahead of the vessel were next employed,” the Coast Guard statement said.

“At this time, the ship's boat from TTS Scarborough attempted to intercept the vessel, however, the vessel continued with aggressive manoeuvres, first coming into contact with the ship's boat and then making attempts to ram it.”

The Coast Guard said the boat eventually stopped “and only then it was discovered that there were illegal migrants on board who had remained hidden and were therefore not seen before.

“Further checks discovered one adult female illegal migrant who was holding an infant and who indicated that she was bleeding”.

It said that the boat was brought alongside the TTS Scarborough and the injured mother was subsequently stabilised and transferred to a local health facility, adding “regrettably, the infant was found to be unresponsive.

The UN agencies said that in the absence of sufficient safe pathways, many Venezuelan refugees and migrants are forced to resort to risky sea and land crossings, that have become even more complex as travel and health restrictions limit formal paths of entry.

“Pathways for entry and stay should be consistent with international human rights law and humanitarian considerations and include access to due process and procedural safeguards.”

They said states parties to the Convention on the Rights of the Child must safeguard the rights of all children on their territory, irrespective of their nationality or status. Parents are oftentimes seeking a safer and brighter future for their children, and yet tragedies are all too common.

“No migrant child should ever die, whether travelling with their parents or alone. No mother wants to put the lives of her children at risk on a small ship in the deep sea, unless she has no other option,” said Jean Gough, UNICEF Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Two in three Venezuelans on the move are women and children. This tragic event is a stark reminder that they are the most vulnerable among the vulnerable. They deserve special attention, protection and safety – anywhere and anytime.”

UNHCR, IOM, OHCHR and UNICEF said they are appealing to states to establish mechanisms that will help protect the rights of people on the move, particularly women, girls, boys, and others with specific protection needs, including the right to have access to proper regularization and asylum procedures.

“To prevent these tragedies from happening again, safer pathways for refugees and migrants are needed,” Dr Stein said, adding “systems that can ensure the safe and regularized entry of refugees and migrants can deter people from resorting to smugglers and will ultimately save lives.”

OHCHR Regional Representative for Central America and the English-Speaking Caribbean, Alberto Brunori, said states should take measures to guarantee that the right to life of refugees and migrants is always respected.

“We call on the authorities to investigate this incident,” he added.

Prime Minister Rowley said that he held discussions with the Vice President of Venezuela who has promised to fast track the presentation of credentials for retired Major General Edmund Dillon, as the country's Ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

“That will facilitate an early meeting between Senior Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard officers and senior officers of the Guardia Nacionale, to bring about better and more effective collaboration against the illicit trades of trafficking in people, guns and drugs etc, which are detrimental to both our nations,” Rowley said.