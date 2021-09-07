UPDATE: Bodies of two dead men removed from septic tank

MONEAGUE, St ANN —The bodies of two men have been removed from a septic tank here at Moneague College, hours after an intense wait that began early Monday afternoon.

The deceased are said to be from the Spanish Town area of St Catherine.

A third man has been hospitalised.

All three went to Moneague College to clean a septic tank, and were carrying out the job when things started going awry about 3:45 pm.

Deputy Superintendent of Police in charge of Crime in the St Ann Police Division, Linton Bailey, said the men were not employed to Moneague College.

He further explained: "A privately contracted sewage removal company was removing sewage from some tanks at Moneague College. One of the workers went in and stayed unusually long.

Another went to investigate and he too was there unusually long. The third one went and did not come up. The emergency services, to include fire personnel, police and the JDF, were alerted. The three men were taken from the sewage tank."

One of the workers, said to be the one who entered the septic tank last, was taken to St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital where he has been admitted.

The two other men were pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor.

Their corpses were removed from the college compound in a St Michael's Funeral Home van shortly after 10:00 pm.

The media were not allowed access to the college compound.

Some co-workers of the deceased were observed milling about the college up to late in the night, but they declined to comment.

-Horace Mills