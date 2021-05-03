UPDATE: $40m loss in fire at Hammond's Pastry in Savanna-la-Mar

UPDATE: $40m loss in fire at Hammond's Pastry in Savanna-la-MarMonday, May 03, 2021
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland Fire Department has reported an estimated loss of $40 million arising from the fire that damaged sections of Hammond's Pastry Place in Savanna-la-Mar earlier today.
The fire reportedly started shortly after 2:00 pm from a deep fryer.
Two units with a total of 13 fire-fighters responded to the fire at the business establishment located at 18 Great George Street in the Westmoreland capital.
Senior Deputy Superintendent of fire Conroy Ghans, the officer in charge of the Westmoreland division, said the fire was contained to a section of the roof and the section of the building where the deep fryer is located. He said firefighters were able to quickly bring the blaze under control.
Owner of the establishment, Russel Hammond, a former Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central, said the damage was significant, adding that the business will be out of operation for up to a couple of weeks. However, he said, efforts are being made to have the business up and running as quickly as possible.
The building is said to be insured.
Hammond's Pastry Place, a household name in the parish is known for its pastry, bread, pudding, cakes and more, but expanded over the years to include breakfast and dinner meals with chicken, pork, beef and fish on the menu.
