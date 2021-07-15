UPDATE:10 of 15 Honduran fishermen from Rainforest vessel found alive

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Ten of the 15 Honduran fishermen who have been lost at sea for over a week have been found alive.

The men were reportedly found in one of the two life saving rafts that were on the Falling Star lobster vessel.

Five of the men remain unaccounted for. The rescued men were reportedly found by a commercial ship that left Kingston for Guatemala. A ship has been sent out to sea with medical supplies and doctors to meet representatives of the company that owns the commercial ship that found the men.

More details later.