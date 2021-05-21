15-y-o charged with shooting death of little boy

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The 15-year-old boy who is implicated in the shooting death of a six-year-old child on Dalling Street, Westmoreland on Monday, May 17 has been charged.

According to the police, he was charged with murder following an interview in the presence of his attorneys on Thursday, May 20 and is now scheduled to appear in the Westmoreland Family Court on Wednesday, May 26.

The teen's charges stem from an incident about 2:30 pm on Monday, May 17, in which his cousin six-year-old Jadaine Miller was reportedly shot while he was in a yard with the teen and other children.

The teenager initially fled the scene but turned himself in with his attorney on Tuesday, May 18, the police said.

