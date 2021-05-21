15-y-o charged with shooting death of little boy

15-y-o charged with shooting death of little boyFriday, May 21, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The 15-year-old boy who is implicated in the shooting death of a six-year-old child on Dalling Street, Westmoreland on Monday, May 17 has been charged.
According to the police, he was charged with murder following an interview in the presence of his attorneys on Thursday, May 20 and is now scheduled to appear in the Westmoreland Family Court on Wednesday, May 26.
Read: UPDATE: Teen in murder of 6-y-o in police custody
The teen's charges stem from an incident about 2:30 pm on Monday, May 17, in which his cousin six-year-old Jadaine Miller was reportedly shot while he was in a yard with the teen and other children.
The teenager initially fled the scene but turned himself in with his attorney on Tuesday, May 18, the police said.
Read: Police investigating shooting death of 6-y-o by teen cousin
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy