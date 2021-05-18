UPDATE: 15-y-o gas station robbery suspect arrested

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A 15-year-old boy was arrested at a gas station store in Red Hills Square, St Andrew yesterday after a police team responded to an emergency call of a robbery in progress.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) reported that when the team entered the building they found the boy hiding underneath a cardboard box, and he pointed a homemade shotgun in their direction. The police opened fire and the minor fell.

The police retrieved the weapon and the teen was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital for treatment, and admitted in stable condition. After the scene was processed by both the JCF and the Independent Commission of Investigations, a twelve-gauge cartridge was found, along with a silver Taurus Magnum .357 revolver containing three live rounds and two empty casings.

The arrest came hours after cops shot and killed a man, while another escaped Monday morning at the same location, when they attempted to rob the store. The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Shaquill Simpson, otherwise called Peawe, of Red Hills Road.

Candice Haughton