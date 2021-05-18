UPDATE: 15-y-o gas station robbery suspect arrested

UPDATE: 15-y-o gas station robbery suspect arrestedTuesday, May 18, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – A 15-year-old boy was arrested at a gas station store in Red Hills Square, St Andrew yesterday after a police team responded to an emergency call of a robbery in progress.
The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) reported that when the team entered the building they found the boy hiding underneath a cardboard box, and he pointed a homemade shotgun in their direction. The police opened fire and the minor fell.
The police retrieved the weapon and the teen was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital for treatment, and admitted in stable condition. After the scene was processed by both the JCF and the Independent Commission of Investigations, a twelve-gauge cartridge was found, along with a silver Taurus Magnum .357 revolver containing three live rounds and two empty casings.
The arrest came hours after cops shot and killed a man, while another escaped Monday morning at the same location, when they attempted to rob the store. The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Shaquill Simpson, otherwise called Peawe, of Red Hills Road.
Read: One man shot dead, another on the run after attempted robbery
Candice Haughton
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy