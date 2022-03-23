UPDATE: 15-y-o student killed in attempted robbery identified

UPDATE: 15-y-o student killed in attempted robbery identifiedWednesday, March 23, 2022
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The student shot and killed in an attempted robbery along Liguanea Avenue in St Andrew on Wednesday morning, has been identified as 15-year-old Kenuth Williams.
Reports from the police are that the teen, who is a student of the Papine High School, was pounced upon by a lone gunman on foot at approximately 11:20 am. The gunman attempted to rob Williams of his cellular phone and a struggle developed between the two before an explosion was heard.
The alleged robber then ran off in the direction of Sandy Gully. The deceased was rushed to the University Hospital of the West Indies where he was pronounced dead.
