UPDATE: 38-y-o arrested in pre-dawn anti-scamming operation, charged

UPDATE: 38-y-o arrested in pre-dawn anti-scamming operation, chargedThursday, March 31, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica - A man believed to be involved in lottery scamming was arrested and charged on Thursday following an early morning operation in Blytheson, St James.
He is 38-year-old Noel Dawkins of Blytheson district in the parish and he has been clapped with possession of identity information with intent.
According to the Constabulary Force's communications unit, a residence occupied by Dawkins was searched during an operation by the Lottery Scamming Taskforce between the hours of 4:15 am and 8:00 am.
During the raid, a cellular phone belonging to him was retrieved. The device was said to contain the identities of several people living overseas.
An earlier report shared that law enforcers also recovered US$5,400 and J$430,000 in the operation.
A court date for Dawkins is now being finalised.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy