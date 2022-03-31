UPDATE: 38-y-o arrested in pre-dawn anti-scamming operation, charged

ST JAMES, Jamaica - A man believed to be involved in lottery scamming was arrested and charged on Thursday following an early morning operation in Blytheson, St James.

He is 38-year-old Noel Dawkins of Blytheson district in the parish and he has been clapped with possession of identity information with intent.



According to the Constabulary Force's communications unit, a residence occupied by Dawkins was searched during an operation by the Lottery Scamming Taskforce between the hours of 4:15 am and 8:00 am.



During the raid, a cellular phone belonging to him was retrieved. The device was said to contain the identities of several people living overseas.

An earlier report shared that law enforcers also recovered US$5,400 and J$430,000 in the operation.

A court date for Dawkins is now being finalised.