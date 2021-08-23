UPDATE: 56-y-o shopkeeper murdered in Kingston 13

UPDATE: 56-y-o shopkeeper murdered in Kingston 13Monday, August 23, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A lone gunman fatally shot 56-year-old Paula Raphael, a shopkeeper of Unity Lane, in Kingston 13, during the no-movement day on Sunday, August 22.
Reports from the Denham Town Criminal Investigation Branch are that Raphael was sweeping her yard about 11:15 am when she was approached by the lone gunman who opened gunfire at her, hitting her several times over her body.
The culprit made good his escape in the community. Officers were alerted and Raphael transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A family member told OBSERVER ONLINE that Raphael planned to get baptised sometime this month.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy