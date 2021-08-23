UPDATE: 56-y-o shopkeeper murdered in Kingston 13

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A lone gunman fatally shot 56-year-old Paula Raphael, a shopkeeper of Unity Lane, in Kingston 13, during the no-movement day on Sunday, August 22.

Reports from the Denham Town Criminal Investigation Branch are that Raphael was sweeping her yard about 11:15 am when she was approached by the lone gunman who opened gunfire at her, hitting her several times over her body.

The culprit made good his escape in the community. Officers were alerted and Raphael transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A family member told OBSERVER ONLINE that Raphael planned to get baptised sometime this month.