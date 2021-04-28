UPDATE: 66 people detained at illegal parties in two days

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In addition to the 34 people who were detained at an illegal party on Olympic Way, St Andrew last night, members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force arrested 32 people after they breached the Disaster Risk Management Act at McCooks Pen, Spanish Town in St Catherine on Monday.

This means that a total 66 people have been caught partying over two days, while the country was under curfew.

Read: 34 detained at illegal party

Reports are that about 10:20 pm Monday, a team of officers was on patrol when they witnessed a large group of people partying. Thirty two persons were arrested and subsequently charged.

A sound system and a Honda motorcycle were also seized.

Public gatherings are restricted to 10 people during non-curfew hours, and the nightly curfews begin at 8:00.