UPDATE: Ana weakens into a depression

UPDATE: Ana weakens into a depressionSunday, May 23, 2021
|
MIAMI, Florida (AP) — Ana weakened into a tropical depression on Sunday afternoon as it moved further away from Bermuda after bringing rain and wind to the island in the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters said.
Ana was located about 540 miles (865 kilometres) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph), the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in a 4:00 pm advisory. It was moving northeast at 17 mph (28 kph).
Ana formed as a subtropical storm early Saturday, then transitioned to a tropical storm on Sunday. It then weakened to a depression later in the day. The hurricane centre said it would weaken further over the next 24 hours before dissipating on Monday.
No watches or warnings were in effect for the storm. It posed no threat to land.
Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn't officially start until June 1. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not to the level of last year's the record-breaking season.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy