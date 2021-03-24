UPDATE: Attorney says guilty plea, time served factored in Tommy Lee Sparta's sentencing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tommy Lee Sparta was sentenced to three years for illegal possession of firearm and two years for illegal possession of ammunition in the Gun Court division of the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston this afternoon.

He will serve three years, as the sentences are to run concurrently.

The dancehall deejay was represented by Donahue Martin and Tom Tavares-Finson, QC.

"He pleaded guilty. The judge had regards for the sentencing guidelines. The judge had regards for the time he served in custody, and the fact that he had no previous conviction until now. The judge had regards that he pleaded guilty on the first relevant date, and is entitled to up to 50 per cent discount on the usual starting point," Martin told OBSERVER ONLINE.

The starting point for illegal possession of a firearm is from 10 to 15 years.

According to the police, the entertainer — whose given name is Leroy Russell — was arrested on December 14, 2020 after a vehicle in which he was travelling was intercepted by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force. The men in the vehicle were searched and a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine containing 18 rounds of ammunition was found in the dancehall artiste's waistband.

Tommy Lee Sparta is known for songs including Psycho, Spartan Angel and Rich Badness.

Brian Bonitto