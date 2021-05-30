UPDATE: Body found in vehicle identified as police sergeant, gun missing

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police here have confirmed the identity of a decomposing body found in a vehicle in the community of Pepper near Goshen yesterday (Saturday) as that of a 50-year-old police officer.

Sergeant Lincent Smith, who was reportedly last seen by his common-law wife on Thursday leaving home in Manchester, was yesterday morning found slumped over in his Toyota Tacoma motor truck at Friendship District in Pepper.

The police were called to a remote area shortly after 9:00 am where Smith's body was found with blood coming from the left ear and mouth. The body was in a partial state of decomposition.

The policeman's firearm was not found at the scene.

A major probe is being conducted by the Area Three Major Investigation Division.

Read: Police probing death of colleague