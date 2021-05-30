UPDATE: Body found in vehicle identified as police sergeant, gun missing

UPDATE: Body found in vehicle identified as police sergeant, gun missingSunday, May 30, 2021
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police here have confirmed the identity of a decomposing body found in a vehicle in the community of Pepper near Goshen yesterday (Saturday) as that of a 50-year-old police officer.
Sergeant Lincent Smith, who was reportedly last seen by his common-law wife on Thursday leaving home in Manchester, was yesterday morning found slumped over in his Toyota Tacoma motor truck at Friendship District in Pepper.
The police were called to a remote area shortly after 9:00 am where Smith's body was found with blood coming from the left ear and mouth. The body was in a partial state of decomposition.
The policeman's firearm was not found at the scene.
A major probe is being conducted by the Area Three Major Investigation Division.
Read: Police probing death of colleague
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy