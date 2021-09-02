UPDATE: Cabbie succumbs after being shot in standoff with cop

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A taxi driver has died in hospital after being shot during a confrontation with a police officer in downtown Kingston on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as 44-year-old Shawn Fennel of Rumbo Lane in Kingston. Fennel, a popular cabbie, reportedly operated the Harbour View to Kingston route.

Reports are that about 11:00 am, Fennel was travelling in the North Parade section of the commercial district when the police officer signalled him to stop.

The cabbie allegedly failed to obey the cop before attempting to use his vehicle to hit the officer.

The lawman reportedly then opened fire hitting the driver and a female passenger, who were then rushed to hospital.

Fennel succumbed at the hospital.

The condition of the injured passenger is not known at this time.

