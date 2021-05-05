UPDATE: Clarendon College bus driver in yesterday's crash dies

UPDATE: Clarendon College bus driver in yesterday's crash diesWednesday, May 05, 2021
CLARENDON, Jamaica — A second victim from yesterday's fatal crash along New Road in Clarendon has succumbed to his injuries. Dead is 56-year-old Keith Dunkley of Woodhall District in the parish.
He died at hospital while undergoing treatment today, Wednesday, May 5.
According to the police report about 3:45 Tuesday afternoon Dunkleywas driving a Toyota Coaster Bus belonging to Clarendon College and was heading northerly toward Chapelton behind a Ford Ranger pick-up truck.
The deadly multi-vehicle collision involved the pick -up, the Coaster bus, a Toyota Probox taxi and a Hiace minibus both travelling in the opposite direction.
The driver of the Probox motor car who was flung from the vehicle, ended up in a culvert and succumbed to his injuries moments later. He was identified as 37-year-old Renford Mowen of Ballards River also in the parish.
One passenger who was also in the Toyota Probox also sustained injuries. The driver of the Toyota Hiace mini bus as well as students travelling in the Coaster bus were all transported to hospital for treatment.
Their conditions are not known.
