UPDATE: Cocaine seized off Pedro Cays estimated at $300m

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that the drugs seized in a bust on Monday afternoon has an estimated street value of more than $300 million.

Three men have been taken into police custody in connection with the find after the vessel was seized off the coast of the Pedro Cays.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Stephanie Lindsay, told the OBSERVER ONLINE that the vessel with three men aboard was first seized on April 6. It is understood that the men solicited the help of the police after identifying themselves as fisherfolk explaining that they had got into difficulty at sea and needed assistance in getting back to shore.

According to SSP Lindsay members of the Jamaica Defence Force's Coast Guard towed the men back to land when it was discovered during processing that the men did not possess the proper documents required by the Fisheries Act. Their vessel was seized and initial charges laid against them.

"When they got to their base they started processing the necessary documentation when it was revealed that the vessel did not have the proper documentation required by the Fisheries Act. They alerted the marine police who commenced an investigation and eventually charged the three men aboard for breaches of the fisheries act and they were bailed and scheduled to appear in the St Andrew parish court on May 11," SSP Lindsay disclosed.

She said the marine police decided to launch a further investigation after items aboard the vessel aroused their suspicion. Following a further search, 141 packets of cocaine, each weighing two kilograms were discovered.

Twenty-nine 40 gallon containers with a liquid substance which was subsequently sent for testing were also found.

The investigation has now been handed over to the Narcotics police.

Lindsay shared that this is the second major drug bust by the police in three days. She revealed that on Saturday, 700 pounds of compressed ganja was recovered in another operation. The Senior Superintendent says the discoveries will go a far way in disrupting the criminal networks that thrive off the drug trade.