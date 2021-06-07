UPDATE: Constant Spring Tax Office closed after fire

UPDATE: Constant Spring Tax Office closed after fireMonday, June 07, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it has closed the Constant Spring Tax Office until further notice, following a fire at the establishment this morning.
TAJ said the closure is to facilitate the Jamaica Fire Brigade's investigation into the fire, which started in a section of the main building.
District Officer M Bailey Hall, who was one of the firefighters at the location this morning, told OBSERVER ONLINE that a refrigerator caught fire in the registry room. She said the fire was confined to that area.
TAJ said all offices at the location have been evacuated and clean-up activities will be undertaken as soon as investigations have been completed by the fire brigade.
Customers are being encouraged to utilise TAJ's online service offerings to conduct several transactions, which includes the payment for driver's licence renewal, fitness certificate, traffic ticket, business related taxes and deductions and property tax, as well as electronically querying property tax liabilities.
Customers can use online payments options, including making tax payments via National Commercial Bank, as NCB customers are able to use their online banking platform by adding TAJ as a Payee.
For further information customers can call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy