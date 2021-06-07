UPDATE: Constant Spring Tax Office closed after fire

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it has closed the Constant Spring Tax Office until further notice, following a fire at the establishment this morning.

TAJ said the closure is to facilitate the Jamaica Fire Brigade's investigation into the fire, which started in a section of the main building.

District Officer M Bailey Hall, who was one of the firefighters at the location this morning, told OBSERVER ONLINE that a refrigerator caught fire in the registry room. She said the fire was confined to that area.

TAJ said all offices at the location have been evacuated and clean-up activities will be undertaken as soon as investigations have been completed by the fire brigade.

Customers are being encouraged to utilise TAJ's online service offerings to conduct several transactions, which includes the payment for driver's licence renewal, fitness certificate, traffic ticket, business related taxes and deductions and property tax, as well as electronically querying property tax liabilities.

Customers can use online payments options, including making tax payments via National Commercial Bank, as NCB customers are able to use their online banking platform by adding TAJ as a Payee.

For further information customers can call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.