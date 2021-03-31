UPDATE: Cop's killing an attack on the state, says Chang

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Deputy Prime Minister and National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang is expressing condolences to the family of Constable Jermaine Bennett who was killed by gunmen last night.

The constable, who was assigned to the Kingston Western Zones of Special Operation, was killed in Portmore, St Catherine about 9:45 pm.

It is alleged that Bennett was visiting family in Portmore when he was attacked by gunmen.

The security minister condemned the shooting death and described it as an ongoing attack on the state.

He is encouraging the security forces to press forward with protecting Jamaicans as they continue to uphold law and order across the island.

Meanwhile, Dr Chang is urging citizens who can provide information to the police to come forward by calling 119 or call anonymously to Crime Stop at 311.