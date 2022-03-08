UPDATE: Cops charge 44-y-o man relieved of gun by 16-y-o

UPDATE: Cops charge 44-y-o man relieved of gun by 16-y-oTuesday, March 08, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica – A 44-year-old man, who was reportedly relieved of a firearm by a 16-year-old boy during an altercation two weeks ago, has been charged by the police.
READ: 44-y-o disarmed by 16-y-o boy during altercation
Gavin Skelton, from Chisholm Avenue, St Andrew, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and assault at common law.
Skelton and the firearm were handed over to the police following the incident, which occurred on Sunday, February 27.
Reports are that about 2:00 pm, both males had a disagreement. The police reported that Skelton left and returned when he allegedly pointed a firearm at the teen.
A struggle ensued during which the teen used a machete to inflict wounds to the Skelton and managed to relieve him of the firearm.
The police were summoned and the weapon, a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing one cartridge, was handed over to lawmen, along with the accused.
Skelton was treated at a medical facility for his injuries and taken into police custody. Following investigations, he was charged.
