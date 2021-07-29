UPDATE: Detained Mandeville cabbie charged with wounding 73-year-old woman

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A Manchester taxi operator detained Thursday after using a wooden object to batter his colleague was recently charged in a separate dispute with a 73-year-old woman.

In a press release issued Thursday evening, the police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said the detained taxi operator was also charged on Monday, July 26 with unlawful wounding which stemmed from a dispute involving him and a 73-year-old woman on North Race Course Road in the parish. The woman was also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Both persons were granted bail. Their court date is not yet finalised.

Meanwhile, in the most recent incident, the injured taxi operator remains hospitalised in a stable condition

