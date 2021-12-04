UPDATE: District constable and alleged attacker in Manchester shooting incident identified

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The district constable who was shot dead outside a bar in Hatfield, Manchester on Friday night has been identified as 53-year-old Dwight Gregory of the community.

The constabulary has indicated that an investigation is now underway into the incident which also left 50-year-old Eric Miller, otherwise called 'Burglar', of a Manchester address dead.

According to investigators assigned to the Mandeville Criminal Investigations Branch, the bodies of both men were discovered about 10:00 pm on an embankment near the establishment. Earlier reports state that Gregory was shot during a robbery attempt in which he managed to fatally injure his attacker before succumbing to his injures.

Two firearms — an illegal Springfield Smith & Wesson pistol fitted a magazine containing 12 rounds of ammunition and a Smith &Wesson revolver containing four rounds of ammunition — were seized at the scene.

Meanwhile, the Police High Command is expressing condolences to the family of District Constable Gregory as the Jamaica Constabulary Force [JCF] mourns the loss of another member.

The High Command is also encouraging members to avail themselves of the services available through the JCF's Chaplaincy Services Branch and the Medical Services Branch as they continue to serve the people of Jamaica while coping with this tragic news.

“Teams from the Chaplaincy Services Branch as well as the Community Safety and Security Branch are assisting the family as is customary, but they are also on hand to support you the members in this difficult time,” the High Command said.