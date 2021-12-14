UPDATE: Driver dies after car crushed on Spur Tree Hill

UPDATE: Driver dies after car crushed on Spur Tree HillTuesday, December 14, 2021
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police have confirmed that the driver of a Toyota Axio motor car who was hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash on the accident-prone Spur Tree Hill main road this morning has died.
His identity has not yet been released.
Preliminary reports are that about 11:00 am he lost control of the vehicle while travelling downhill and collided with a tractor-trailer that was heading in the opposite direction.
An eyewitness told OBSERVER ONLINE that the road was wet when the accident occurred.
The injured driver was taken from the car and rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital where he later succumbed.
The crucial Spur Tree Hill main road links Mandeville and its environs to St Elizabeth and points west.
Kasey Williams
