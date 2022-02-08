UPDATE: Eight charged with breaches of the Spirit Control Act identified

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Police have laid charges against eight people who were arrested during a predawn operation by a joint police/military team in Old Harbour, St Catherine on Monday, February 7.

The individuals have been identified as:

1. Richard Gregory Snr, otherwise called 'Boswell', a 45-year-old vendor of Old Harbour Road, St Catherine.

2. Allando Gregory, otherwise called 'Dulass', a 50-year-old carpenter of Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine.

3. Sadeki Gregory, otherwise called 'Salo', 30-year-old of Old Harbour Road, St Catherine.

4. Brandon Gregory, otherwise called 'Popo', 20-year-old of Richmond St Mary.

5. Jordan Gregory, otherwise called 'Sham', 22-year-old, unemployed of Richmond, St Mary.

6. Richard Gregory Jr, 19-year-old of John's Road, St Catherine.

7. Oshin Gregory, otherwise called 'Lisa', a 24-year-old, shopkeeper of Dempshire Pen, St Catherine.

8. Amoy Palmer, otherwise called 'Abbie', 21-year-old of Gordon Pen, St Catherine.

All have been charged with breaches of the Copyright Act, the Excise Duty Act and the Spirit Control Act; and are scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on March 29, 2022.

Reports are that between the hours of 5:00 am and 8:30 am, a team of police and military personnel entered a premises where they uncovered an illegal bottling operation with counterfeit liquor. The team discovered hundreds of bottles, labels of popular local liquor brands, a bottling machine and several cases of raw material.

The team also seized approximately $218,000 in cash.

As the investigations continue, citizens are being warned to take precautions and examine the labels of packages when making purchases and use license retailers/wholesalers.