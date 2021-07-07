UPDATE: Father, stepmother of dead 7–y-o offered bail

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The father and stepmother of seven-year-old Tiana Russell of New Works in Linstead, St Catherine, who died suddenly on Monday, June 28, were offered $300,000 bail each, when they appeared in the Linstead Resident Magistrates Court today.

Reports are that Tiana was taken to hospital about 1:30 am by her father, who reported that he heard her struggling to breathe. The child was pronounced dead shortly after.

However, the police said several marks — suggestive of abuse — were reportedly seen on Tiana's body.

The body and her home were processed.

Her father — 39-year-old Rohan Russell and her 27-year-old stepmother, Lorraine Fletcher were charged later that day with Child Abuse.

The police said they are awaiting Tiana's post mortem.

Russell and Fletcher are scheduled to reappear in court on Wednesday, October 27.