UPDATE: Female student in police custody after stabbing incident at Petersfield High

UPDATE: Female student in police custody after stabbing incident at Petersfield HighWednesday, March 30, 2022
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— A female student who was accused of stabbing a schoolmate on the grounds of the Petersfield High School in Westmoreland is now in police custody.
The accused, who is said to be in grade 10, is currently being questioned by detectives at the Savanna-la-mar Police Station in the presence of her parents.
A female student was stabbed on Wednesday morning during an altercation on the school grounds.
READ: Female student stabbed at Petersfield High
The student, who is also said to be in grade 10, has been treated and released from the hospital.
The injured student is also at the police station in the company of her parents.
Daina Davy
