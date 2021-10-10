UPDATE: Firefighters still conducting cooling down operations at Facey Commodity warehouse

UPDATE: Firefighters still conducting cooling down operations at Facey Commodity warehouseSunday, October 10, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Firefighters are currently conducting cooling down operations at the Facey Commodity main warehouse in Newport West after a major fire on Saturday night.
READ: 'We will overcome', Pandohie says after Facey warehouse fire
According to the Jamaica Fire Brigade, all available units from the Kingston and St Andrew area are said to be on the scene. That includes units from the York Park station, Rolling Town sub-station, Church Town sub-station and the Half Way Tree sub-station.
A tanker from the Spanish Town fire station is also on location.
It is reported that the fire started about 8 pm and quickly engulfed the warehouse. There were no reported injuries from the blaze.
Firefighters say the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy