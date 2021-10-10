UPDATE: Firefighters still conducting cooling down operations at Facey Commodity warehouse

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Firefighters are currently conducting cooling down operations at the Facey Commodity main warehouse in Newport West after a major fire on Saturday night.

According to the Jamaica Fire Brigade, all available units from the Kingston and St Andrew area are said to be on the scene. That includes units from the York Park station, Rolling Town sub-station, Church Town sub-station and the Half Way Tree sub-station.

A tanker from the Spanish Town fire station is also on location.

It is reported that the fire started about 8 pm and quickly engulfed the warehouse. There were no reported injuries from the blaze.

Firefighters say the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined