UPDATE: Five boys detained in connection with killing of 62-year-old St Elizabeth man

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Five boys, between ages 10 and 17, were on Tuesday taken into police custody following the killing of a 62-year-old man in the community of Long Acre near Black River.

The deceased has been identified as Delroy Walters otherwise called 'Soljie'.

A police source told OBSERVER ONLINE that Walters was believed to have been suffering from a mental illness.

It is theorised that Walters was attacked and stoned at his home on Monday, before being found unconscious on Tuesday morning.

A report from the police's Corporate Communications Unit said about 3:55 am, Walters' brother found him suffering from wounds to his head and forearms. He was taken to the Black River Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

- Kasey Williams