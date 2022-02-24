UPDATE: Five boys detained in connection with killing of 62-year-old St Elizabeth man

UPDATE: Five boys detained in connection with killing of 62-year-old St Elizabeth manThursday, February 24, 2022
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Five boys, between ages 10 and 17, were on Tuesday taken into police custody following the killing of a 62-year-old man in the community of Long Acre near Black River.
The deceased has been identified as Delroy Walters otherwise called 'Soljie'.
A police source told OBSERVER ONLINE that Walters was believed to have been suffering from a mental illness.
It is theorised that Walters was attacked and stoned at his home on Monday, before being found unconscious on Tuesday morning.
A report from the police's Corporate Communications Unit said about 3:55 am, Walters' brother found him suffering from wounds to his head and forearms. He was taken to the Black River Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
- Kasey Williams
