Five dead after three separate gun attacks in downtown Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The major shopping district of downtown Kingston is tense Friday after the murders of at least four persons in three separate incidents in only a few hours.

Earlier Friday, there was a double murder along Darling Street in the vicinity of Coronation Market where armed thugs killed a man known as 'Bun Down', a known associate of Leighton 'Livity' Coke, the brother of incarcerated former Tivoli Gardens strongman Christopher “Dudus” Coke. The other victim remains unidentified.

A woman, who was travelling with one of the victims, reportedly died of a suspected heart attack as a result of the attack.

"We have confirmed the double murder, but we have no details from the investigators at this time," a representative of the Corporate Communication Unit, told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Hours later, a man known as 'Rolexx', reportedly of a Jones Town address, was killed by armed men who reportedly 'tailed' him to the Matthews Lane area of downtown Kingston and murdered him.

Shortly after that, a man was gunned down along Orange Street in the commercial district. He was reportedly sitting on a stool when he was pounced upon by gunmen who shot him multiple times.

OBSERVER ONLINE will have more as the story breaks.