UPDATE: Four killed in Highway 2000 crash

UPDATE: Four killed in Highway 2000 crashMonday, April 12, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Senior Superintendent of Police Gary McKenzie has confirmed that two males and two females died in this morning's crash on the PJ Patterson Highway, the east-west corridor of Highway 2000.
He said 11 people were taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, some of which are now in critical condition.
McKenzie said reports are that about 11:00 am, a Toyota motor truck was travelling along the highway towards Spanish Town when on reaching about 800 metres east of the exit to Spanish Town, the driver encountered some difficulties with the vehicle travelling at high speed.
“The vehicle appeared to have been swerving along the roadway based on the evidence. It collided in the rear of a medium truck and then it overturned, it appears that it overturned a couple of times and then it came to rest with the front on the median,” McKenzie said.
None of the deceased have been identified as the police continue investigations.
