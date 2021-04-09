UPDATE: Fowler makes first court appearance via Zoom

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fifty-year-old Robert Fowler, the man who police say confessed to the murder of 20-year-old Khanice Jackson, had his case pushed to July 8, 2021, when he appeared in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston this morning.

A prosecutor told journalists that the matter was set for July 8 to have the case file completed.

The prosecutor said that certain materials require exploration by the cyber forensics department, which should be ready in three months.

The accused made his appearance via the Zoom platform. Fowler is being represented by attorney Lynden Wellesley.

The decomposing body of Jackson was found in bushes along Dyke Road in Portmore, St Catherine on March 26. She had been reported missing since March 24.

Jason Cross