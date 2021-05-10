UPDATE: Gunmen and police engage in shootout on Trafalgar Road

KINGSTON, Jamaica — At least two men were shot during a confrontation with police in the vicinity of Abbey Court on Trafalgar Road in St Andrew shortly after midday today, while others are on the run following the incident.

Police reports are that the men, who were travelling in a Toyota Axio motorcar, were intercepted along the roadway following their alleged involvement in a robbery and murder in the parish this morning. Reports are that the men fatally shot a businessman at 74 Old Hope Road in the vicinity of Swallowfield and were making their escape.

The subsequent shoot-out with police, which took place in the full view of motorists at the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Hope Road, was captured on video.

Two police officers can be seen with firearms as several bursts of loud explosions are heard.

One of the lawmen took cover behind a motorcar as the shots rang out.

After the exchange of gunfire, a man can be seen crawling on the ground.

The number of men involved in the attack is uncertain at this time, however, reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that one was found on the Abbey Court compound when shooting subsided.

The section of the roadway from Pulse to YMCA was subsequently blocked to facilitate investigations.

More information later.

