UPDATE: INDECOM probes shooting at Accompong

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is now investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident in Accompong, St Elizabeth on Thursday night after it was revealed that a police officer was involved in the incident.

The policeman is reportedly a member of the Maroon community.

Six persons were shot at the annual Maroon Festival. One of the victims has since succumbed to injuries. Two children were also injured in the melee.

The victim has been identified as Lloyd Davis of Bethsalem, St Elizabeth.

Commanding Officer for St Elizabeth, Superintendent Dwight Daley, stated that while a team was at hospital with the injured victims, they received news that a policeman was at the Santa Cruz Police Station making a report.

The officer was reportedly suffering from injuries to his face.

Daley said that based on the policeman's report, they realised that the two incidents were connected.

“Preliminary investigations carried out revealed that the policeman is a member of the Maroon community. His service pistol was seized,” Daley said.

The policeman was then taken to the Mandeville Hospital for treatment.

The shooting follows Wednesday's warning by the police that people should not attend the annual event as it is in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

In the meantime, Superintendent Daley said the police has mobilised the Community Safety and Security Branch along with the Victim Support Unit to go into the Accompong space this morning to do counselling with the families of the victim.

The police are appealing to anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Black River police at (876)-965-2232, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.