UPDATE: Illegal entry case against former Haitian senator and family set for March 24

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The ongoing court case against former Haitian Senator, John Joel Joseph, his wife, Edume, and two sons was once again pushed back to further facilitate a "particular discussion" that would bring the case to an end.

The family was charged with illegal entry after they were arrested in December and was before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Prior to agreeing to March 24 being the final court date in which the matter will be resolved, the family's attorney, Donahue Martin, explained that the discussion involves Edume and her sons' application for refugee status.

"Of course there's some sensitivity with the matter," Martin told OBSERVER ONLINE, adding that "I made that application in good faith. I want them to be considered refugees."

He explained that, "The facts are that we made an application for three of the accused persons to be considered refugees under the relevant convention and protocol. That application was made to our passport immigration and citizenship agency."

Joseph allegedly fled Haiti after he was linked to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last year July.

On February 15, Martin disclosed that 38-year-old Edume, and her two sons, 18-year-old Schopenhauer and a nine-year-old applied to the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) for refugee status.

“I will grant an adjournment until the 24th of March,” Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Montague-Cole said, adding that the defendants will be further remanded.

It was revealed that Joseph and his family arrived in the island illegally by boat in December, 2021, and he is one of three key suspects who were being hunted in relation to the July 2021 assassination of former Haitian President Moïse.

He is the second suspect to be held in Jamaica. The first was former Colombian soldier Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios, who was arrested in late October by the police. Following his court appearance in Jamaica, and while being deported to his native Colombia earlier this month, Palacios was notified by United States authorities that he was being extradited to America to face charges there.

However, Joseph could be sent back to his native country as there is no extradition treaty between Haiti and Jamaica.

Moïse was killed on July 7 when a hit team invaded the presidential residence and shot him dead. His wife, Martine was wounded but survived. Judicial police have questioned at least 21 presidential guards who were present on the fateful night.